More Politics News

July 06, 2017 3:56 AM

Delaware officials ask judge to dismiss prison riot lawsuit

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

Attorneys for current and former Delaware officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of a guard killed in a prison riot and five other correctional officers who survived.

Inmates took over a building at the maximum-security Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna in February, setting off an 18-hour standoff during which correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed.

The lawsuit alleges that state officials have ignored staffing and security issues at the prison for years, creating an unsafe work environment.

In court papers filed last week, attorneys for the state argue, among other things, that there's no constitutional right to workplace safety and that the defendants are immune from liability because they didn't violate a clearly established right.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos