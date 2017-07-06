More Politics News

July 06, 2017 3:27 AM

Trump administration to sell Patriot missiles to Poland

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's defense minister says the Trump administration has agreed to sell Poland a new batch of medium-range Patriot missiles to upgrade the European nation's air defenses.

Minister Antoni Macierewicz made the announcement Thursday as President Donald Trump kicked off a day of meetings on defense and energy initiatives.

The purchase deal is still to be signed.

Warsaw is seeking to raise its defense potential amid Russia's heightened military activity, some of it near Poland's air space.

Macierewicz said the purchase could total some 30 billion zlotys (euro 7 billion.)

Trump is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda (AHN-zhay DOO-dah) Thursday, as well as with the heads of a dozen countries bordered by the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas known as the Three Seas Initiative.

