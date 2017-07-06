More Politics News

July 06, 2017 2:21 AM

Lee Pope named new Tennessee open records counsel

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee Comptroller Justin Wilson has appointed Lee Pope as the state's new open records counsel.

Pope has served as deputy open records counsel since October, and played a key role in developing a new model public records policy for government entities around the state.

Pope previously worked as general counsel for the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board within the Department of Commerce and Insurance. He takes over from Ann Butterworth, who had led the office since 2014. She will return to her primary role as assistant to the comptroller for public finance.

Rachel Buckley, who previously worked in the state Attorney General's Office and the Department of Children's Services, has been named assistant open records counsel.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos