A security guard stands at attention as New York Police Department officer Miosotis Familia is memorialized before the start of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in New York, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Familia was killed in an "unprovoked attack," in the Bronx borough of New York, according to the NYPD Commissioner.
A security guard stands at attention as New York Police Department officer Miosotis Familia is memorialized before the start of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in New York, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Familia was killed in an "unprovoked attack," in the Bronx borough of New York, according to the NYPD Commissioner. Kathy Willens AP Photo
A security guard stands at attention as New York Police Department officer Miosotis Familia is memorialized before the start of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in New York, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Familia was killed in an "unprovoked attack," in the Bronx borough of New York, according to the NYPD Commissioner. Kathy Willens AP Photo

More Politics News

July 06, 2017 12:17 AM

Police look for motive in deadly ambush of New York officer

By COLLEEN LONG and KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill says Officer Miosotis Familia was "assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops" early Wednesday in the Bronx.

Familia had just started her midnight shift in the RV-like command post when she was shot while writing in her notebook. Police say 34-year-old gunman Alexander Bonds strode up and shot her in the head through the passenger-side window.

Officers caught up with and killed Bonds about a block away. He had a violent history and had vented his anger about police in a Facebook video last September.

Friends of Familia's say the 48-year-old mother of three felt a calling to help her community.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos