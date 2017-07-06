More Politics News

July 06, 2017 12:09 AM

Activists, labor groups protest Trump's immigration policies

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Immigration activists and labor groups are rallying in Boston in opposition to President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

The "Here to Stay" rally takes place Thursday at noon at the Irish Famine Memorial in downtown.

Members of the Service Employees International Union, the Irish International Immigrant Center and the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition are among those organizing the event.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, is also slated to speak.

Rally organizers say they're opposed to Trump's temporary travel ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries, among other immigration policies.

They're also calling for an end to the deportation proceedings against Chelsea resident Francisco Rodriguez, a janitor from El Salvador who has been in the country since 2006 and was denied asylum in 2009.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos