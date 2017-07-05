More Politics News

July 05, 2017 7:41 PM

House passes major transportation bill

The Associated Press
SALEM, Ore.

The Oregon House has passed a transportation bill that would raise $3.8 billion in new tax and fee revenue over seven years for repairs to the state's roads and bridges.

The Register Guard reports Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2tSM2HI) that House Bill 2017 now heads to the Oregon Senate, where it's expected to pass.

The bill received bipartisan support after a convoluted path that included strong disagreements among lawmakers.

Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leaders had to step in to prevent a repeat of the 2015 session, when a different transportation deal unraveled.

The package had to be scaled back in size and Democrats had to agree to GOP-endorsed changes to Oregon's fuels standard to get it to the finish line.

