Ex-Arizona AG Horne cleared in 2010 campaign finance case

The top prosecutor in Cochise County has cleared former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne of a finding that he violated campaign finance laws during his 2010 campaign.
Wednesday's decision by County Attorney Brian McIntyre says there isn't enough evidence to uphold Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk's decision. Polk found Horne and former aide Kathleen Winn engaged in illegal coordination of campaign spending when she ran an outside group supporting his 2010 election.
The decision comes six weeks after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that Horne didn't get a fair hearing when Polk overruled an administrative law judge that disagreed with her conclusion.
Horne calls the decision a vindication of the judge's decision in his favor. It frees Horne from having to repay $400,000 and up to $1.2 million in fines.
