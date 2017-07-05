In front of audience, Toomey gets questions on health care

Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is answering questions from a live audience, and it's starting with questions about the Senate's health care legislation that Toomey helped write.
Wednesday night's appearance by Toomey in the Harrisburg studios of WHTM-TV comes as the legislation awaits a Senate vote. He also took questions on medical marijuana and defense spending.
The hour-long question-and-answer session is Toomey's first this year in public in front of an audience. His staff says he's met privately with demonstrators and held two town hall-style conferences by telephone.
Protesters crowded outside WHTM and blocked entrances while protesting what they call the bill's devastating cuts to Medicaid, including attendant care for the disabled.
The appearance is being broadcast live by WHTM and sister stations in Erie, Altoona and Wilkes-Barre.
Comments