More Politics News

July 05, 2017 6:16 PM

Court: Detained immigrant children entitled to court hearing

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

A federal appeals court says immigrant children who cross the border without their parents have the right to a court hearing to challenge any decision to detain them instead of turning them over to family in the U.S.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that two laws passed by Congress didn't end the right to a bond hearing for unaccompanied immigrant children detained by federal authorities.

Tens of thousands of unaccompanied children fleeing gang and drug violence in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador have entered the U.S. in recent years.

Federal officials place the vast majority of those children with family in the U.S. But some are held for months.

Immigration advocates say that without a bond hearing, the children have no way of challenging their detention.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos