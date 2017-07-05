More Politics News

July 05, 2017 6:06 PM

Washington becomes 5th state to guarantee paid family leave

By RACHEL LA CORTE Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a measure that makes Washington the fifth state to guarantee paid family leave.

The measure signed Wednesday offers eligible workers 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member beginning in 2020 — or 16 weeks for a combination of both. An additional two weeks may be used if there is a serious health condition with a pregnancy.

Washington joins four other states with paid family leave programs: California, New Jersey, Rhode Island and New York, though New York's program doesn't take effect until next year. The District of Columbia earlier this year also approved a paid family leave program that takes effect July 2020.

