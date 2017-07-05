Kobach complains about reports on voting commission

FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks with a reporter in his office in Topeka, Kan. Kobach, the vice chair of President Donald Trump's election fraud commission is taking issue with reports that a majority of states are refusing to comply with a request for voter information. Kobach says that news stories stating that 44 states have "refused" to provide voter information to the commission are "patently false." Orlin Wagner, File AP Photo