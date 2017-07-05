New Hampshire secretary of state defends voter info request

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015, file photo Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump talks with New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, left, before filing papers to be on the nation's earliest presidential primary ballot, at the Secretary of State's office in Concord, N.H. Gardner has been defending the request for detailed voter information from the Trump administration's commission on voter fraud. Gardner, a member of the commission, plans to provide publicly-accessible information, though critics argue state law allows the entire database to be provided only to political parties, political committees and candidates. Gardner is facing criticism for his decision, including from residents who inundated his office with calls. Jim Cole, File AP Photo