July 05, 2017 4:43 PM

Arkansas lawmakers delay vote on temporary herbicide ban

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas lawmakers are delaying a vote on a temporary ban of a herbicide that's been the focus of hundreds of complaints from farmers who say it's causing widespread damage.

The Arkansas Legislative Council's executive subcommittee on Wednesday delayed voting on the temporary ban of the sale and use of dicamba that's been approved by the state Plant Board. The legislative panel says it would take up the ban on Friday after it goes before the House and Senate agriculture committees earlier that day.

Dicamba is a relatively inexpensive weed killer, but can drift and damage nearby row crops such as soybeans and cotton in addition to fruit and vegetable farms and ornamental trees. The state plant board has received at least 551 complaints this year about dicamba's use.

