More Politics News

July 05, 2017 4:37 PM

RI governor to lawmakers: 'Do your job' and pass budget

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Gov. Gina Raimondo was channeling her inner Bill Belichick in telling lawmakers who haven't agreed on a budget to "do your job."

The government is operating at last year's spending levels.

House and Senate leaders each want the other chamber to pass their version of the $9.2 billion state budget. Both chambers adjourned Friday.

The Senate amended the budget to block further increases in reimbursement to towns for lost car-tax revenue if state revenue drops.

The Democrat governor said Wednesday it's the legislature's responsibility to pass a balanced budget and lives shouldn't be disrupted because "politicians can't do their job."

"Do your job" is the go-to phrase of the New England Patriots coach.

Raimondo says municipalities would notice the difference later this month when municipal aid and school payments go out.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos