RI governor to lawmakers: 'Do your job' and pass budget

Gov. Gina Raimondo was channeling her inner Bill Belichick in telling lawmakers who haven't agreed on a budget to "do your job."
The government is operating at last year's spending levels.
House and Senate leaders each want the other chamber to pass their version of the $9.2 billion state budget. Both chambers adjourned Friday.
The Senate amended the budget to block further increases in reimbursement to towns for lost car-tax revenue if state revenue drops.
The Democrat governor said Wednesday it's the legislature's responsibility to pass a balanced budget and lives shouldn't be disrupted because "politicians can't do their job."
"Do your job" is the go-to phrase of the New England Patriots coach.
Raimondo says municipalities would notice the difference later this month when municipal aid and school payments go out.
Comments