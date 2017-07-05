Florida may drop ties to businesses linked to Venezuela

Florida may sever its connections to any businesses that support the current government of Venezuela.
Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday announced that he will ask the trustees of Florida's pension plan to go along with a proposal that targets businesses helping the regime of President Nicolas Maduro.
The proposal could force the state to stop doing business with Goldman Sachs.
The bank earlier this year bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the state-run oil company at a steeply discounted price. Goldman Sachs manages some of the state's investments, and the state owns stock in the company.
Scott's move came just hours after State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez said he would file legislation that would force the state to drop its investments in any companies doing business with the Maduro regime.
