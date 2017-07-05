President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One for a trip to Poland and Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
July 05, 2017 8:59 PM

The Latest: US extends offer to Russia before Putin meeting

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Europe (all times EDT):

8:50 p.m.

The Trump administration is renewing an offer to cooperate with Russia in the Syrian conflict, including on military matters, ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this week.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. is open to establishing no-fly zones in Syria in coordination with Russia as well as jointly setting up a truce monitoring and humanitarian aid delivery mechanism.

His comments come as Trump prepares to meet with Putin on Friday in Germany.

Tillerson says the U.S.-Russia cooperation would create stability in Syria as U.S.-backed forces continue their assault on the Islamic State group.

Tillerson says the group has been "badly wounded" and may be on the "brink of complete defeat," but adds that Russia has to play a constructive role.

___

14:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Poland ahead of an outdoor address in Warsaw on Thursday and energy talks with European leaders.

Air Force One landed in Warsaw on Wednesday night to kick off Trump's visit to Poland and Germany, where he will attend an international summit with world leaders.

Trump is expected to receive a friendly welcome in Poland despite skepticism in Europe following his first visit to the continent.

Trump will address the Polish people on Thursday in a speech from Krasinski Square and have meetings with the presidents of Poland and Croatia. He's also expected to discuss energy with about a dozen European leaders.

The visit will come before Trump's high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit Friday.

