University of Wyoming staff members seek salary raises

University of Wyoming faculty members are hoping to get salary raises approved — something that hasn't happened since 2008.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2tqkq9N ) representatives from the university's staff senate met with President Laurie Nichols last week to discuss wages.
Senate President Rachel Stevens says before 2008, the salary system was updated every two years. Since then, staff wages have not changed. The senate feels wages have actually declined since the cumulative inflation rate has been more than 17 percent.
The senate states 83 percent of the university's staff earns less than their counterparts at other Wyoming state agencies.
The push for increased salaries comes at a time when staff members are being asked to take on more duties since 370 positions have been eliminated since spring 2016.
