More Politics News

July 05, 2017 3:14 PM

Holocaust Museum beats $250K diary preservation goal

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum has exceeded its $250,000 goal in an effort to preserve and digitize more than 200 diaries from Holocaust victims and survivors.

The museum announced Wednesday that its first crowd-funding campaign launched on Kickstarter last month met its goal with pledges from more than 4,500 people. The campaign launched on June 12, the birthday of Holocaust diarist Anne Frank. The funding also will make it possible to translate three diaries into English.

The museum is now launching a stretch goal of $50,000 to translate 10 more diaries into English. That effort runs through July 13.

Museum officials say the diaries are important because they offer evidence that the Holocaust happened at a time when Holocaust denial is on the rise.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos