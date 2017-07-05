West Richland man killed in confrontation with cops

A West Richland man has been shot and killed by law enforcement officers responding to reports of a domestic dispute.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says the 46-year-old man died of his wounds Wednesday after he was shot on Tuesday night.
Law officers arrived at a West Richland home about 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday after a woman reported a domestic disturbance there.
The sheriff's office says a man armed with a shotgun came out of the home and refused to drop the weapon. A deputy fired shots and the man dropped to the ground.
A Special Investigations Unit led by the Richland Police Department will investigate the shooting.
