July 05, 2017 3:12 PM

West Richland man killed in confrontation with cops

The Associated Press
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.

A West Richland man has been shot and killed by law enforcement officers responding to reports of a domestic dispute.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says the 46-year-old man died of his wounds Wednesday after he was shot on Tuesday night.

Law officers arrived at a West Richland home about 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday after a woman reported a domestic disturbance there.

The sheriff's office says a man armed with a shotgun came out of the home and refused to drop the weapon. A deputy fired shots and the man dropped to the ground.

A Special Investigations Unit led by the Richland Police Department will investigate the shooting.

