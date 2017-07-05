Senators ask secretary of state to deny voter data request

Six lawmakers are asking Nebraska's secretary of state to reject a request for voter information from President Donald Trump's voting commission.
The senators voiced concerns about the commission's request Wednesday in an open letter to Secretary of State John Gale.
The commission has asked every state for voter information including names, party registrations, voting histories and the last four digits of every voter's Social Security number, if available.
It was formed to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, but critics say it's looking for ways to suppress the vote and that the requests are an invasion of privacy.
The letter was signed by Sens. Kate Bolz, Adam Morfeld, Matt Hansen and Anna Wishart of Lincoln; and Sens. Sara Howard and John McCollister of Omaha.
