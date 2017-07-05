New Mexico Gov. Martinez: Trump's tweets 'not appropriate'

The nation's only Latina governor says recent tweets from President Donald Trump about an MSNBC female host and a mock video attacking CNN were "not appropriate" and "not helpful."
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, a fellow Republican, said Wednesday the country needed to focus on more important issues like education and the economy.
Martinez says she's more worried about the national labs in New Mexico being protected.
This weekend, Trump tweeted a mock video showing him pummeling a man in a business suit outside a wrestling ring. The man's face is obscured with the CNN logo.
Last week, Trump tweeted that MSNBC morning show host Mika Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a facelift" when he saw her around the New Year.
Martinez was critical of Trump during the presidential campaign.
Comments