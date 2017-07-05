More Politics News

July 05, 2017 2:53 PM

Suit slams Trump-influenced immigrant detentions in Florida

The Associated Press
MIAMI

The American Civil Liberties Union says in a federal lawsuit that Miami-Dade County is violating the Constitution by detaining people without a warrant to comply with Trump administration immigration policies.

ACLU and other attorneys filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of a Honduran-born U.S. citizen who was held in jail without charges because an immigration officer had requested deportation proceedings.

Garland Creedle was arrested March 12 in a case of alleged domestic violence and was due to be released March 13 on bail. The 18-year-old was held an additional night on the "detainer" request before being released March 14 — apparently after immigration authorities confirmed his citizenship.

The lawsuit names Mayor Carlos Gimenez as defendant and seeks to reverse the county's policy.

