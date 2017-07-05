In this April 19, 2017 photo, Joshua Corney poses near the elevated speakers behind his Glen Rock, Pa., home which help to broadcast "Taps" each night as a tribute to troops. The active duty U.S. Navy sailor is at the center of a controversy as some residents object to the practice.
July 05, 2017 4:29 PM

Naval officer battles town's limits on nightly taps ritual

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

Lawyers for a naval officer who broadcasts taps nightly from speakers outside his home in tribute to the military say they'll take legal action if a Pennsylvania borough doesn't stop trying to restrict the practice.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania tells the president of Glen Rock Borough Council in letter released Wednesday that a cease-and-desist order against Lt. Cmdr. Josh Corney is unconstitutional.

Corney wants to overturn a rule passed by the borough council that limits taps to Sundays and certain holidays.

The ACLU argues that treating his nightly ritual differently than other noises violates Corney's constitutional rights.

The ACLU letter says if the borough doesn't reverse itself by Friday, it'll seek a federal injunction.

The council president didn't immediately return messages.

