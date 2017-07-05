Influential Indiana state Sen. Kenley announces retirement

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016, Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville, center, speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Kenley, one of Indiana's most influential state lawmakers, is stepping down after 25 years in the Legislature. The Senate Appropriations Committee chairman announced Wednesday, July 5, 2017, that he would retire effective Sept. 30. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo