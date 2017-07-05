Influential Indiana state Sen. Kenley announces retirement

One of Indiana's most influential state lawmakers is stepping down after 25 years in the Legislature.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke Kenley announced Wednesday he would retire effective Sept. 30. The 72-year-old Republican from Noblesville has had a hand in nearly all money-related matters before the Legislature over the past decade.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says Kenley has been an essential state-budget architect for years, with few sharing his understanding of the state's finances.
Kenley says after winning approval this spring of a new two-year state budget and a state road-funding plan, it is time for others to have a chance to serve.
Kenley overcame a GOP primary challenge last year to win election to his seventh Senate term, which runs until 2020.
