FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016, Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville, center, speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Kenley, one of Indiana's most influential state lawmakers, is stepping down after 25 years in the Legislature. The Senate Appropriations Committee chairman announced Wednesday, July 5, 2017, that he would retire effective Sept. 30.
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016, Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville, center, speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Kenley, one of Indiana's most influential state lawmakers, is stepping down after 25 years in the Legislature. The Senate Appropriations Committee chairman announced Wednesday, July 5, 2017, that he would retire effective Sept. 30. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016, Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville, center, speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Kenley, one of Indiana's most influential state lawmakers, is stepping down after 25 years in the Legislature. The Senate Appropriations Committee chairman announced Wednesday, July 5, 2017, that he would retire effective Sept. 30. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo

More Politics News

July 05, 2017 3:14 PM

Influential Indiana state Sen. Kenley announces retirement

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

One of Indiana's most influential state lawmakers is stepping down after 25 years in the Legislature.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke Kenley announced Wednesday he would retire effective Sept. 30. The 72-year-old Republican from Noblesville has had a hand in nearly all money-related matters before the Legislature over the past decade.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says Kenley has been an essential state-budget architect for years, with few sharing his understanding of the state's finances.

Kenley says after winning approval this spring of a new two-year state budget and a state road-funding plan, it is time for others to have a chance to serve.

Kenley overcame a GOP primary challenge last year to win election to his seventh Senate term, which runs until 2020.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos