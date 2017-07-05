Elections officials not commenting on Trump request

Democratic lawmakers in New Jersey want the state to refuse to release information requested by President Donald Trump's voting commission, but state election officials have so far failed to respond to questions on what they plan to do.
The commission Trump established to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections sent a letter seeking detailed information from all 50 states. At least 11 states have refused to comply at all.
New Jersey's election officials have not returned requests for comment.
New Jersey's elections are overseen by Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who won the Republican primary to replace Gov. Chris Christie.
A campaign spokesman says she has recused herself from all election matters. Officials from the state department have not responded to a series of requests since Friday.
