Democratic Party primary fight looms for lieutenant governor

A one-time Democratic congressional candidate plans to run for lieutenant governor in next year's election, even if she has to challenge the sitting lieutenant governor in the party's primary.
Aryanna Berringer said Wednesday that she's running for the office currently held by Democrat Mike Stack, a former state senator from Philadelphia.
The 34-year-old Army vet lives in suburban Pittsburgh where she's an information technology manager for a supermarket chain.
She ran unsuccessfully for Congress in southern Pennsylvania's 16th District in 2012. She runs a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving school nutrition and says a lieutenant governor should champion Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's agenda.
Wolf and Stack have never been close. Wolf earlier this year stripped Stack of police protection and initiated an investigation into complaints about Stack's treatment of state employees.
