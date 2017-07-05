Cyprus president to offer new reunification proposals

People sit outside of a cafe in front of a blocked road with barrels and sand bags by the U.N buffer zone that divides the Greek south from the Turkish Cypriot breakaway north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. At talks to end Cyprus' 43-year ethnic divide at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, made it clear that a peace accord would not include a specific, agreed-upon date by which all Turkish troops would have to be pulled out. Petros Karadjias AP Photo