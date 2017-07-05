People sit outside of a cafe in front of a blocked road with barrels and sand bags by the U.N buffer zone that divides the Greek south from the Turkish Cypriot breakaway north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. At talks to end Cyprus' 43-year ethnic divide at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, made it clear that a peace accord would not include a specific, agreed-upon date by which all Turkish troops would have to be pulled out.
People sit outside of a cafe in front of a blocked road with barrels and sand bags by the U.N buffer zone that divides the Greek south from the Turkish Cypriot breakaway north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. At talks to end Cyprus' 43-year ethnic divide at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, made it clear that a peace accord would not include a specific, agreed-upon date by which all Turkish troops would have to be pulled out. Petros Karadjias AP Photo
People sit outside of a cafe in front of a blocked road with barrels and sand bags by the U.N buffer zone that divides the Greek south from the Turkish Cypriot breakaway north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. At talks to end Cyprus' 43-year ethnic divide at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, made it clear that a peace accord would not include a specific, agreed-upon date by which all Turkish troops would have to be pulled out. Petros Karadjias AP Photo

More Politics News

July 05, 2017 1:22 PM

Cyprus president to offer new reunification proposals

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

Cyprus' president plans to submit new proposals to overcome an impasse that he says has prevented progress over eight days of high-level talks aimed at reunifying the ethnically divided island.

President Nicos Anastasides, a Greek Cypriot, told reporters before another session of the ongoing talks in Switzerland on Wednesday that he expects the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot participants to "demonstrate the same good will" to break the stalemate.

Anastasides appealed to his fellow Greek Cypriots to "turn a deaf ear" to both suggestions that he has made significant concessions and to "over-optimistic" assertions that the talks are on the cusp of a breakthrough.

Security arrangements for a reunified federal Cyprus have been a stumbling block in the peace talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos