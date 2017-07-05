Leadership program envisioned by John Glenn launched in Ohio

Ohio State University President Michael Drake, left, joined Trevor Brown, center, dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, and Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, right, during a news conference, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, announcing the launch of the State of Ohio Leadership Institute in Columbus, Ohio. The late John Glenn helped envision the institute for promoting professionalism, bipartisanship and civility among elected officials Julie Carr Smyth AP Photo