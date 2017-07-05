Ohio State University President Michael Drake, left, joined Trevor Brown, center, dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, and Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, right, during a news conference, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, announcing the launch of the State of Ohio Leadership Institute in Columbus, Ohio. The late John Glenn helped envision the institute for promoting professionalism, bipartisanship and civility among elected officials
Ohio State University President Michael Drake, left, joined Trevor Brown, center, dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, and Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, right, during a news conference, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, announcing the launch of the State of Ohio Leadership Institute in Columbus, Ohio. The late John Glenn helped envision the institute for promoting professionalism, bipartisanship and civility among elected officials Julie Carr Smyth AP Photo
Ohio State University President Michael Drake, left, joined Trevor Brown, center, dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, and Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, right, during a news conference, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, announcing the launch of the State of Ohio Leadership Institute in Columbus, Ohio. The late John Glenn helped envision the institute for promoting professionalism, bipartisanship and civility among elected officials Julie Carr Smyth AP Photo

More Politics News

July 05, 2017 1:47 PM

Leadership program envisioned by John Glenn launched in Ohio

By JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

An institute the late U.S. Sen. John Glenn helped envision for promoting professionalism, bipartisanship and civility among elected officials has been launched in his native Ohio.

Its organizers said Wednesday that work began on the State of Ohio Leadership Institute before Glenn's death in December and it was not a reaction to the tone of Donald Trump's presidency.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says it's important to give people elected to office in small and large governments the skills necessary to govern effectively. That includes practical training in managing public money and advice on how to strike political compromise.

The dean of Ohio State University's Glenn College of Public Affairs, where the institute will be housed, says it will fill an important gap by concentrating on legislative rather than executive branch leaders.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos