Court upholds ruling for Delaware auto repair hobbyist

The Delaware Supreme Court has upheld a ruling in favor of a disabled man who came under attack from neighbors in Sussex County for pursuing his hobby of tinkering with cars.
Charles Williams, a double-leg amputee who uses a wheelchair, erected a building beside his house as a hobby auto shop. Neighbors complained about noise and odors, but a judge ruled last year that Williams' hobby didn't constitute a nuisance.
In a later ruling, the judge also rejected neighbors' claims that Williams' construction and use of the building violated county zoning and building codes. He denied the neighbors' request that Williams stop using the building for noncommercial auto repairs, and that it be torn down.
In an order late last week, a three-judge Supreme Court panel affirmed the judge's ruling.
