Agency: Oklahoma wind farms affect military flight training

An official of the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission says the increase of wind farms in the state is negatively impacting military flight training.
Last session, lawmakers put a bill on hold that would have required wind farms to acquire a permit from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission before construction could begin. Since then, studies of the issue have been requested by some state lawmakers.
Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission director Victor Bird tells The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2sGl85H ) that there isn't enough clearance for the Vance Air Force Base in Enid and Altus Air Force Base.
He says some of the wind farms that are located near the bases are below military training routes that pilots use for training purposes. Bird says the wind turbines are 495 feet above ground, while the routes begin at 500 feet above ground.
