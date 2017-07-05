FILE - In this photo March 31, 2016 file photo Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Vienna. The University of Vienna is examining a study on Austrian kindergartens run by Muslims for possible changes in the text allegedly made by officials of Sebastian Kurz's foreign and integration ministry to make it more negative.
FILE - In this photo March 31, 2016 file photo Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Vienna. The University of Vienna is examining a study on Austrian kindergartens run by Muslims for possible changes in the text allegedly made by officials of Sebastian Kurz's foreign and integration ministry to make it more negative. Ronald Zak, file AP Photo
FILE - In this photo March 31, 2016 file photo Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Vienna. The University of Vienna is examining a study on Austrian kindergartens run by Muslims for possible changes in the text allegedly made by officials of Sebastian Kurz's foreign and integration ministry to make it more negative. Ronald Zak, file AP Photo

More Politics News

July 05, 2017 12:03 PM

Austria: Muslim kindergarten study reviewed for text changes

The Associated Press
VIENNA

The University of Vienna is reviewing a study on Muslim kindergartens for text changes allegedly made by officials of an Austrian government ministry so the findings would be more negative.

The study was commissioned by Austria's foreign and integration minister, Sebastian Kurz, whose centrist People's Party is favored to win an October election.

The university decided to act after media reported the alleged text manipulations by staff reporting to Kurz.

Kurz has suggested that many Muslim kindergartens in Vienna oppose integrating children. Author Ednan Aslan denies any manipulation, as does Kurz, and Chancellor Christian Kern, a Social Democrat, said Wednesday he does not think Kurz personally was involved in any alterations.

But Vienna's municipal coalition government of Social Democrats and Greens insist Kurz is responsible for the alleged purposely negative rewriting.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos