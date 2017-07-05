Harry Potter, Abe Lincoln books on owners' reading lists

This photo combination of book covers shows the jackets for “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin; “The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin;" J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," “Man’s Search for Meaning,” by Viktor E. Frankl; and “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany," by Donald L. Miller. The titles are among those that some small business owners say have given them valuable insights into running their respective enterprises. AP Photo)