July 05, 2017 10:36 AM

Consultant says he has signatures for St. Paul election vote

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

A financial consultant wants to shift St. Paul's city council and mayoral elections from odd years to even years.

The Pioneer Press reports (http://bit.ly/2upk7fj) that as of mid-June, Peter Butler said he had gathered the 7,011 signatures from registered St. Paul voters he'll need to get his proposed city charter amendment on the November ballot. Ramsey County elections officials will check each signature against the voter rolls and determine whether he's reached the threshold.

The goal is to shift council and mayoral elections so they coincide with gubernatorial and presidential elections, when turnout is greater.

Butler noted that in November 2015, turnout for the St. Paul council elections fell below 28,000 voters. That was the lowest showing in decades, even with all seven council seats on the ballot.

