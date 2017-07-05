More Politics News

July 05, 2017 9:49 AM

Baltimore homicide victim is police official's brother

By JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
BALTIMORE

As the homicide rate in Baltimore soars, the 173th victim this year has been identified as the brother of the police department's spokesman.

Twenty-four-year-old Dionay Smith is the younger brother of T.J. Smith. Smith was found fatally shot inside his home about 8 p.m. Sunday.

His brother posted about the death on social media.

T.J. Smith wrote in a statement on Facebook that "to many, he will be #173, but to me and my family, he's Dion, a brother, a son, a father, a friend, a nephew and a kind soul."

Since Smith's death on Sunday, there have been three more homicides, bringing this year's total to 176 — significantly higher than the same time period last year. No suspects have been arrested in Smith's killing.

