July 05, 2017 8:53 AM

Croatia defiant on border arbitration ruling with Slovenia

The Associated Press
ZAGREB, Croatia

Croatia has rejected a European Commission call for the implementation of an international arbitration ruling in a longstanding border dispute with Slovenia that has caused tensions between the neighbors.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Wednesday the commission has no jurisdiction in border matters. He insisted territorial issues should be resolved between the two states, the state HINA news agency reported.

The Netherlands-based panel granted Slovenia unhindered access to the high seas in the Adriatic last month and ruled on several other disputed issues. The two countries had agreed to arbitration in 2009 but Croatia walked out in 2015 and does not recognize the panel's findings.

In Slovenia, Prime Minister Miro Cerar said after a top-level meeting that Slovenia considers the ruling final and will maintain dialogue with Croatia.

