July 05, 2017 8:39 AM

Calls for probe after Syrians die in Lebanese custody

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

A Syrian opposition group and an international human rights organization are calling for a quick investigation into the death of four Syrians in Lebanese army custody.

The four were detained in a sweeping security raid last week in refugee settlements in and around the border town of Arsal that netted 355 Syrians.

The Lebanese military, in a statement issued Tuesday, said four of those detained suffered "chronic health illnesses" and were transferred to a hospital for medical treatment immediately after their arrest last Friday, but they passed away.

Lama Fakih, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch, called Wednesday for a "formal, transparent and independent investigation."

The Syrian National Coalition, a Turkey-based opposition group, also called for an investigation over the alleged torture and death of the Syrians.

