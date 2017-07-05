President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. The Trumps are heading to Poland and then Germany for the G20.
July 05, 2017 9:10 AM

Polish, US leaders to talk security and business

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that he will hold talks on "very concrete issues" of security and economic cooperation with visiting U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump arrives in Warsaw Wednesday night and will hold meetings with Duda and other leaders from the region holding an economic summit. He will then deliver a public speech on Thursday, before traveling to a G-20 summit in Germany. Poland's conservative government is hailing the visit as a huge success for its diplomacy and a confirmation of its European standing.

Duda said on TVN24 that his talks with Trump will not be "some general talk about world security" but will tackle concrete issues like energy security for the region still dependent on gas and oil deliveries from Russia.

There will be talk about further deliveries of U.S. liquid gas to Poland and the region. A one-time shipment arrived last month.

Trump "sees potential benefits for the U.S. in this meeting," Duda said.

Central and Eastern Europe still needs huge investment in its infrastructure, roads, energy grid and railroads, as it works to catch up with western Europe, he said.

Duda said the visit will have a "historical character" and Trump's speech in a downtown Warsaw square will be "not only for Poland but for the whole world."

Duda's foreign policy aide, Andrzej Szczerski, said Duda has two gifts for Trump: one formal, according to the protocol, and a "nice surprise gift," but gave no hints.

