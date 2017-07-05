More Politics News

July 05, 2017 7:43 AM

4 detained in Belgium, 1 in France after anti-terror raids

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

Authorities have detained four people for questioning following a half dozen anti-terror raids in Brussels as part of an investigation that was not link to past extremist attacks in Paris and Brussels.

The federal prosecutor's office said that "various weapons were found" in one of the raids.

At the same time, on the outskirts of Lille in northern France, 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Brussels, another major anti-terror operation was held, French media reported. The La Voix du Nord newspaper said one man was detained.

Belgium and France are both on high alert since extremist attacks have hit Paris and Brussels over the past few years.

Belgian media said the raids centered on a bikers group, the Kamikaze Riders, two of whom have been sentenced on anti-terror charges last year.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 2:12

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos