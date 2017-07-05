More Politics News

July 05, 2017 6:29 AM

Man dies after being thrown from personal watercraft

The Associated Press
DOWAGIAC, Mich.

Authorities say a man has died after being thrown from a personal watercraft and hit by the vehicle at a lake in southwestern Michigan.

The crash happened Tuesday at Magician Lake in Cass County. The sheriff's department says 28-year-old Derek Jackson of Gobles hit a wave and was thrown from the watercraft. He was taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, where he was pronounced dead.

The St. Joseph County, Indiana, coroner's office determined that Jackson drowned. The Cass County sheriff's department says the crash is under investigation.

