FILE - In this Friday, June 16, 2017 file photo, emergency workers walk on the roof of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London, after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building. British authorities say they won't prosecute anyone who unlawfully sublet apartments in the west London tower block before it was devastated by fire.
FILE - In this Friday, June 16, 2017 file photo, emergency workers walk on the roof of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London, after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building. British authorities say they won't prosecute anyone who unlawfully sublet apartments in the west London tower block before it was devastated by fire. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, June 16, 2017 file photo, emergency workers walk on the roof of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London, after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building. British authorities say they won't prosecute anyone who unlawfully sublet apartments in the west London tower block before it was devastated by fire. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo

More Politics News

July 05, 2017 6:17 AM

UK sends in task force to help Grenfell fire recovery

The Associated Press
LONDON

The British government is sending in outside experts to help oversee recovery efforts from the Grenfell Tower fire, after strong criticism of the local council's response.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid says an independent task force will help local officials deal with the "longer-term recovery."

Kensington and Chelsea Council has faced strong criticism for its slow response to June 14 blaze, which killed at least 80 people and left scores homeless.

Residents have complained about confusion and delays in getting assistance and finding new accommodation.

Police say the devastation is so catastrophic that it will be months before the full death toll is known.

The Metropolitan Police said Wednesday that 87 "recoveries" of human remains have been made — but that they may not be from 87 different people.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos