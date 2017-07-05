More Politics News

July 05, 2017 5:22 AM

Tensions high in Himalayas as China demands India withdrawal

The Associated Press
BEIJING

China is insisting that India withdraw its troops from a disputed plateau in the Himalaya mountains before talks can take place to settle the most protracted standoff in recent years between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Wednesday that India must pull back its troops as a precondition to demonstrate "sincerity." The comments came after weeks of saber-rattling in New Delhi and Beijing, as officials from both sides have talked up a potential clash even bloodier than their 1962 border war that left thousands dead.

The dispute flared up in June after Chinese teams began building a road on territory also claimed by Bhutan. The tiny Himalayan kingdom sought help from its longtime ally, India, which sent border guards onto the plateau to obstruct Chinese workers.

