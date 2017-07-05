People hold an "estelada" or pro-independence flag during a meeting in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, July, 4, 2017. Catalonia's regional government chose October 1st for a referendum on a split from Spain, stepping up the confrontation with central authorities who see the vote as illegal.
July 05, 2017 5:16 AM

Spain PM calls new Catalan secession plans "authoritarian"

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has described as "authoritarian delirium" plans by the ruling parties in the northeastern Catalonia region to declare independence from Spain within 48 hours of a promised referendum Oct. 1, if voters say "yes."

Rajoy told a business meeting Wednesday that Spaniards and Catalans could rest assured that the "confrontational' gestures of the pro-independence parties will never win over the democratic state.

He was speaking a day after Catalonia's governing parties presented details of a proposed law to cover the planned referendum. The law says if the "yes" vote wins, independence will be declared within two days regardless of the vote's turnout percentage.

Spain has pledged there will be no referendum because it violates the country's constitution.

