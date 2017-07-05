A leaflet showing Simone Veil is pictured at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Veil, who rose from the horrors of Nazi death camps to become president of the European Parliament and one of France's most revered politicians, died last week at age 89.
A leaflet showing Simone Veil is pictured at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Veil, who rose from the horrors of Nazi death camps to become president of the European Parliament and one of France's most revered politicians, died last week at age 89. Jean-Francois Badias AP Photo
July 05, 2017 4:04 AM

France: Europe-themed homage for Holocaust survivor Veil

The Associated Press
PARIS

Holocaust survivors are joining France's president and European dignitaries at a special memorial ceremony for Simone Veil, who rose from the horrors of Nazi death camps to become president of the European Parliament and one of France's most revered politicians.

Best known in France for spearheading the legalization of abortion, Veil faced down sexist criticism and repeatedly broke barriers for women in politics. She died last week at age 89.

President Emmanuel Macron ordered a national ceremony with military honors Wednesday at the Invalides monument, home to Napoleon's tomb. European flags around France were lowered to half-staff to honor a woman whose experience at Auschwitz-Birkenau made her a firm believer in European unification.

Veil lost her parents and brother in Nazi camps, and spoke frequently about the need to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive.

