This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, shows what was said to be North Korea leader Kim Jung Un, center, applauding after the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range.
July 05, 2017 3:31 AM

Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

By FOSTER KLUG and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vows his nation would "demonstrate its mettle to the U.S." and never negotiate its weapons programs after watching the test-launch of its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

The hard line suggests that more tests are being prepared as North Korea tries to perfect a nuclear missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

Tuesday's ICBM launch, confirmed later by U.S. and South Korean officials, is a milestone in Pyongyang's efforts to develop long-range nuclear-armed missiles.

The ensuing uproar only seemed to inspire the North's rhetoric in official media, which described Kim as smiling as he urged his scientists to "frequently send big and small 'gift packages' to the Yankees," an apparent reference to further tests.

