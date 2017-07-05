More Politics News

July 05, 2017 3:16 AM

Scammers pose as law enforcement collecting fines over phone

The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y.

Authorities in upstate New York are warning residents about a telephone scam where callers pose as police officers.

WGRZ-TV reports (http://on.wgrz.com/2sIBOET ) several residents have notified the Erie County Sheriff's Office about the calls. Sheriff Timothy Howard says in each case the caller identified themselves as an Erie County Sheriff's Office Sergeant named Robert Stzeczario.

Howard says the callers threaten to arrest residents unless they pay a $2,500 fine for not appearing at jury duty. Howard says the scammers ask for money orders.

The Sheriff's Office says residents should hang up if they receive questionable calls.

