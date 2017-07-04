FILE- In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Republican candidate Clay Higgins, with his wife, Becca, addresses supporters after his victory in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district run-off election in Lake Charles, La. Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized Clay Higgins for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland. Louisiana news outlets report that Clay Higgins posted the video Saturday, July 1, 2017.
FILE- In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Republican candidate Clay Higgins, with his wife, Becca, addresses supporters after his victory in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district run-off election in Lake Charles, La. Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized Clay Higgins for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland. Louisiana news outlets report that Clay Higgins posted the video Saturday, July 1, 2017. The Daily Advertiser via AP, File Lee Celano
FILE- In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Republican candidate Clay Higgins, with his wife, Becca, addresses supporters after his victory in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district run-off election in Lake Charles, La. Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized Clay Higgins for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland. Louisiana news outlets report that Clay Higgins posted the video Saturday, July 1, 2017. The Daily Advertiser via AP, File Lee Celano

More Politics News

July 04, 2017 6:55 PM

Auschwitz Memorial condemns congressman's gas chamber video

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized a Louisiana congressman for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland.

Louisiana news outlets report that U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins posted the video Saturday. In it, the Republican says the gas chamber killings took only about 20 minutes and show why the U.S. military "must be invincible."

A post on the Auschwitz Memorial's official Twitter account said Tuesday that a former gas chamber is not a stage but a place where there should be respectful silence. Later Tuesday, it posted a photo of the entrance sign to that building, asking visitors to "maintain silence here."

Higgins' offices were closed Tuesday for the July Fourth holiday and he could not immediately be reached for comment.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos