Auschwitz Memorial condemns congressman's gas chamber video

FILE- In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Republican candidate Clay Higgins, with his wife, Becca, addresses supporters after his victory in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district run-off election in Lake Charles, La. Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized Clay Higgins for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland. Louisiana news outlets report that Clay Higgins posted the video Saturday, July 1, 2017. The Daily Advertiser via AP, File Lee Celano