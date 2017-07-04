Colombia rebel boss to continue recovery from stroke in Cuba

FILE - In this June, 27, 2017 file photo, Rodrigo Londono, also known as Timoleon Jimenez or Timochenko, the top commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, gives his speech during an act to commemorate the completion of the disarmament process of FARC rebels, in Buenavista, Colombia. On Sunday, July 2, 2017, Timochenko was hospitalized with stroke, and remains in intensive care in Colombia. Fernando Vergara, File AP Photo