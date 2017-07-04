FILE - In this June, 27, 2017 file photo, Rodrigo Londono, also known as Timoleon Jimenez or Timochenko, the top commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, gives his speech during an act to commemorate the completion of the disarmament process of FARC rebels, in Buenavista, Colombia. On Sunday, July 2, 2017, Timochenko was hospitalized with stroke, and remains in intensive care in Colombia.
FILE - In this June, 27, 2017 file photo, Rodrigo Londono, also known as Timoleon Jimenez or Timochenko, the top commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, gives his speech during an act to commemorate the completion of the disarmament process of FARC rebels, in Buenavista, Colombia. On Sunday, July 2, 2017, Timochenko was hospitalized with stroke, and remains in intensive care in Colombia. Fernando Vergara, File AP Photo

July 04, 2017 4:47 PM

Colombia rebel boss to continue recovery from stroke in Cuba

The Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia

The leader of Colombia's largest rebel movement is continuing his recovery from a light stroke in Cuba.

Colombia's government Tuesday said it had authorized Rodrigo Londono's travel to the communist-run island.

The commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia posted on Twitter photos of himself leaving a hospital in Villavicencio where he sought treatment Sunday suffering from slurred speech and a loss of mobility in one arm. Doctors diagnosed the symptoms as the result of a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain.

The health scare came just days after he oversaw his troops handing in the last of their weapons.

Cuba hosted multi-year peace talks that resulted in a deal last year to end a half century of fighting between the government and FARC.

