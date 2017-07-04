More Politics News

July 04, 2017 4:35 PM

SC law requires all officers to learn to spot mental illness

By SEANNA ADCOX Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

A new law requires every police officer in South Carolina to be trained in recognizing mental illness and de-escalating confrontations with people who are manic, not malicious.

State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel says officers increasingly encounter people with mental health issues and need to be able to "see it for what it is."

The now-mandatory course will be part of the additional training officers need every three years to be recertified. The training is already standard for the state's 59 accredited agencies.

But there are nearly 300 law enforcement agencies statewide.

Paton Blough knows firsthand the difference that training makes. The Greenville resident has been arrested six times during psychotic episodes. He now helps educate officers on his "successful arrests" verses violent ones that left him with scars.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos