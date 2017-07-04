The Latest: Detectives suspect car was involved in crimes

The Latest on a fatal shooting in the Albuquerque area (all times local):
1:35 p.m.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department says a car may have been involved in crimes before the man driving it was fatally shot during an encounter with sheriff's deputies.
The department says the red Chevy Monte Carlo wasn't reported stolen before the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning but had a stolen license plate and contained unspecified items which prompt investigators to believe it "has been involved in other crimes."
Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales earlier said an armed man who was driving the car died after being shot after being stopped by deputies.
Gonzales says the man ran and then pulled a gun before he was shot by at least one of the deputies who had followed and stopped the car early Tuesday morning.
Identities weren't released.
8:30 a.m.
Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales says an armed man who was driving a stolen car has died after being shot during an encounter with deputies in the Albuquerque area.
Gonzales says the man ran and then pulled a gun before he was shot by at least one of the deputies who had followed and stopped the car early Tuesday morning after determining it was stolen.
The Sheriff's Department says the deputies weren't injured and will be on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.
Identities weren't released.
