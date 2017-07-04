Italian farmer turns field into Putin portrait ahead of G20

In this picture taken Monday, July 3, 2017, a giant portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in a field in Castagnaro, near the northern Italian city of Verona. Alongside was the caption "G20 2017" and the signature of Italian land-artist Dario Gambarin. Gambarin used a tractor to create the 135 metre

443 foot) wide picture just a few days ahead of the fortcoming G20 summit, to be held in Hamburg July 7-8. Gambarin says he doesn't measure the field before starting his work, but is apparently able to create perfectly dimensioned giant images with just an innate sense of proportion and the ability to drive a tractor.